© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Radiation Persists in Marshall Islands Following Cold War Nuclear Tests

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 2, 2019 at 12:45 PM CDT
nuclear_weapon_test_castle_bravo_doe.jpg
Courtesy
/
U.S. Department of Energy
Castle Bravo, a high-yield thermonuclear weapon detonated March 1, 1954 on Bikini Atoll was among 67 nuclear bombs tested by the U.S. on the Marshall Islands during the Cold War.

New independent research conducted by a Columbia University team of scientists reveals persistent radiation levels in the northern Marshall Islands where the U.S. conducted a series of Cold War nuclear weapons tests in the mid-20th century.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Marshall IslandsMarshallese community
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich