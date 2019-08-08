© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Comedy Screenwriter Jenna Laurenzo Hosts Q&A Event in Eureka Springs

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 8, 2019 at 5:52 PM CDT
lez_bomb.jpg
Courtesy
/
Jenna Laurenzo

Jenna Laurenzo, creator and star of the holiday comedy feature film Lez Bomb and a Green Book supporting actor, is appearing this Sunday at 2 p.m. at Main Stage in Eureka Springs where she is in summer residency at the Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories FilmBentonville Film Festival
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content