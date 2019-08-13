Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Connecting Musical Threads
Published August 13, 2019 at 12:19 PM CDT
Cristi Catt (middle) and Nikola Radan (right) perform with a guest.
The musical group
Blue Thread traces the connections music has across time and continents. They'll play tomorrow night from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Walmart Museum in downtown Bentonville as part of the Live at the Five & Dime series.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
