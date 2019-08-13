Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Considering Guns and Casinos
Published August 13, 2019 at 12:33 PM CDT
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discuss possible futures for gun legislation and casinos in Arkansas.
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
