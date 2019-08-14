© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Ozark Land Trusts Wary of Conservation Easement Syndicators

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 14, 2019 at 12:09 PM CDT
KUAF

The Land Trust Alliance, as well as regional nonprofit land trusts in Arkansas, are issuing a warning about promoters who package and sell syndicated conservation easements to investors as tax shelters.

Story Update: After this report aired, Matthew Mills, principal, Legacy Land Holdings, LLC emailed notification that he plans vacate Carroll County selling off parcels purchased last year, including mineral interests to the highest bidder, but will maintain a limestone quarry operation in Elk Ranch, north of Eureka Springs, known as Ozark Southern Stone Quarry.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
