Ozark Land Trusts Wary of Conservation Easement Syndicators

The Land Trust Alliance, as well as regional nonprofit land trusts in Arkansas, are issuing a warning about promoters who package and sell syndicated conservation easements to investors as tax shelters.

Story Update: After this report aired, Matthew Mills, principal, Legacy Land Holdings, LLC emailed notification that he plans vacate Carroll County selling off parcels purchased last year, including mineral interests to the highest bidder, but will maintain a limestone quarry operation in Elk Ranch, north of Eureka Springs, known as Ozark Southern Stone Quarry.