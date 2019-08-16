© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Volunteers Work to Bring Ozark Chinquapin Back From Brink

KUAF
Published August 16, 2019 at 12:55 PM CDT
A testing method called a leaf assay can test a tree's blight resistance in days instead of years.
On Thursday's show we introduced you to the once-abundant Ozark chinquapin and the chestnut blight that wiped out a large chunk of the tree population from the region in the 1950s. In part two, we go back to Hobbs State Park where volunteers are working with the Ozark Chinquapin Foundation to cross-pollinate blight-resistant trees in hopes of bringing the species back from the brink. For part one of this report, click here.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Hobbs State Park
