Volunteers Work to Bring Ozark Chinquapin Back From Brink

On Thursday's show we introduced you to the once-abundant Ozark chinquapin and the chestnut blight that wiped out a large chunk of the tree population from the region in the 1950s. In part two, we go back to Hobbs State Park where volunteers are working with the Ozark Chinquapin Foundation to cross-pollinate blight-resistant trees in hopes of bringing the species back from the brink. For part one of this report, click here.