Ozarks at Large Stories

Second Bentonville Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 19, 2019 at 11:48 AM CDT
Releaf Center medical cannabis dispensary is located in rural northeast Bentonville. The Source, operated by Erik Danielson, is located on north Walton Boulevard a few blocks south of Walmart headquarters.

The Source medical cannabis dispensary opened for business Aug. 15, just south of Walmart headquarters on Walton Boulevard. Releaf Center, located in rural northeast Bentonville opened Aug. 7. Of 32 dispensaries approved by the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission, only eight licensed facilities have opened so far.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
