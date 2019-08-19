Second Bentonville Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens

The Source medical cannabis dispensary opened for business Aug. 15, just south of Walmart headquarters on Walton Boulevard. Releaf Center, located in rural northeast Bentonville opened Aug. 7. Of 32 dispensaries approved by the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission, only eight licensed facilities have opened so far.
