Roots Music and More This Weekend
The Fayetteville Roots Festival presents many opportunities to catch live music this weekend, including many free performances.
Friday, Aug 23
- Live Ozarks at Large at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 12 p.m.
- Jesse Dean and Company at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Statehouse Electric at Nines Alley (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Dylan Earl at Maxine's Tap Room (Fayetteville) - 10:30 p.m.
- Ana Egge at Graduate Hotel (Fayetteville) - 11:15 p.m.
- The Sentimentals at Graduate Hotel (Fayetteville) - 12:15 a.m.
- Flipoff Pirates at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Daniel Yates at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Oreo Blue at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 24
- OAL taping at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 1:30 p.m.
- John Printe Tribute at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
- Bob Dylan Tribute at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- The Deer at Maxine's Tap Room (Fayetteville) - 10:30 p.m.
- Her Crooked Heart at Graduate Hotel (Fayetteville) - 11:15 p.m.
- Chucky Waggs at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Hosty at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 25
- Neil Young Tribute at Maxine's Tap Room (Fayetteville) - 2:30 p.m.
- Noah Richmond's Little Monster at Maxine's Tap Room (Fayetteville) - 5:00 p.m.
- Fayetteville Family Band Jam Session at Maxine's Tap Room (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Jackson Jennings 5 at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.