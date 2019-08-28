Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Creating Music for "10,000 Balconies"
Published August 28, 2019 at 1:22 PM CDT
As work continues on Kholoud Sawaf's play,
10,000 Balconies, music for the work is being created by Hadi Eldebek. He spoke with us in advance of this weekend's workshop performances of the play at TheatreSquared.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Becca Martin-Brown, the features editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, gives us highlights for the next seasons of Walton Arts Center and…
The Walton Arts Center's upcoming season includes performers from around the world. We get a quick, if incomplete, survey of the 2019-20 season.
Becca Martin-Brown, the features editor at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, gives us a list of the upcoming Alma PAC performances. She also give…
The musical group Blue Thread traces the connections music has across time and continents. They'll play tomorrow night from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Walmart…
The University of Arkansas is adding a new degree related to jazz this fall. We talk with three members of the music faculty about the program.