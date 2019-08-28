© 2022 KUAF
The New Classroom: A Special KUAF Reporting Series on Education During COVID-19
0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.

NWA Education Service Coop Tracks and Tutors Migrant Students

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 28, 2019 at 1:23 PM CDT
Jonathan Warren stands beside a source materials archive a the Northwest Arkansas Education Cooperative in Farmington.

Children of seasonal migrant workers in Arkansas enrolled in public schools are eligible under a federal migrant education program to receive supplemental instruction and special support services. Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative's newly-hired migrant student specialist is tasked with overseeing the program in districts with migrant student populations.

