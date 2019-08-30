© 2022 KUAF
Kinkel-Schuster Releases Sophomore Album

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published August 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM CDT
Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster

Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster is no stranger to Northwest Arkansas or to music, even though his first solo album might state otherwise. His latest album, Take Heart, Take Care, is different than his earlier work in that it features songs with a more positive message and feeling. He recently stopped by our studio to talk about and perform a few songs from the new album.

