New Book Highlights Life and Contributions of Marie Marvingt
Published September 2, 2019 at 1:13 PM CDT
More than a century ago, Marie Marvingt was a champion of aviation, cycling, health care and much more. Rosalie Maggio talks with us about her new book Marie Marvingt, Fiancee of Danger.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
