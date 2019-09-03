U of A Razorback Marching Band Tosses Paper Sheet Music
Most U of A Razorback Marching Band members have transtioned to digital devices to read music.
Some band members come to practice with scores memorized.
U of A professor and marching band director, Benjamin Lorenzo, directs during recent band practice.
U of A junior, Katelyn Barry, says the digital song sheets better facilitate performances.
U of A Razorback Marching Band colorguard also rely on the digital scores.
The U of A Razorback Marching Band tuba section practices on a recent Thursday afternoon.
The U of A Razorback Marching Band drumline keeps pace during band practice.
One drummer still relies on paper sheet music.
Digital music scores are read from devices perched in special plastic holders attached to instruments.
The 350-member University of Arkansas Razorback Marching Band has replaced traditional paper sheet music with personal tablets and smartphones containing downloaded digital scores.