University of Arkansas

U of A Razorback Marching Band Tosses Paper Sheet Music

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published September 3, 2019 at 1:51 PM CDT
Most U of A Razorback Marching Band members have transtioned to digital devices to read music.
J. Froelich
Some band members come to practice with scores memorized.
J. Froelich
U of A professor and marching band director, Benjamin Lorenzo, directs during recent band practice.
J. Froelich
U of A junior, Katelyn Barry, says the digital song sheets better facilitate performances.
J. Froelich
U of A Razorback Marching Band colorguard also rely on the digital scores.
J. Froelich
The U of A Razorback Marching Band tuba section practices on a recent Thursday afternoon.
J. Froelich
The U of A Razorback Marching Band drumline keeps pace during band practice.
J. Froelich
One drummer still relies on paper sheet music.
J. Froelich
Digital music scores are read from devices perched in special plastic holders attached to instruments.
J. Froelich

The 350-member University of Arkansas Razorback Marching Band has replaced traditional paper sheet music with personal tablets and smartphones containing downloaded digital scores.  

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories University of Arkansas
Jacqueline Froelich
