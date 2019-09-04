A Weekend of Returns
The first weekend of September features the return of Pesto Fest and of the Dirt Band, the final concerts of the KUAF Summer Jazz Concert Series, and more.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
- Lucas Parker, Kadela, Cadillac Jackson at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Psychotic Reaction, Gardensnakes, The Wirms at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5 donation at the door, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 5
- Muscadine Bloodline, Randall King at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 9:30 p.m.
- Willowack at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Anna Benson at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 8 p.m.
- Soulfly, Unearth, Incite, Prison at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $25 adv, $30 day of, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 6
- Loose Loose at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Members Only at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 10 p.m.
- Poolside at the Flamingo, Izuna, Tel Anorath at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $4 adv, $6 at the door, 7 p.m.
- Route 358, Tater Mater & Squarsh at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Suite 25 at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Melodikats at Wright's BBQ (Johnson) - 6 p.m.
- Will Brand at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle, Three Days Grace, Diamante and Dorothy at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at about $100, 5:30 p.m.
- The Velvet Crowns at Moonbroch Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Growler USA (Rogers) - 6:30 p.m.
- Stratosphere Brothers at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 8 p.m.
- Crescent City Combo at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Buffalo Gals at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Matt Guitar Smith at the Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - start at $45, 7:30 p.m.
- Trashcan Bandits at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- The Mixtapes at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $8.00, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
- Illusionaut, White Mansion at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Groovement, Tiny Towns, Burrrd at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12.00, 9 p.m.
- Peter Martin and Romero Lumbambo at Guisinger Building (Fayetteville) - $25 to $35, 9:30 p.m.
- 8th Annual Pesto Fest feat. Jamie Lou and the Hullabaloo, Ashtyn Barbaree, Tater Mater & Squarsh, and Opal Agafia at Tri Cycle Farms (Fayetteville) - $30 adv, $35 at the gate, 4 p.m.
- Drawing Blanks, Monk is King at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Austin Cavillo and the Struggle at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Rackensack at Shirley's Bar (Springdale) - 9 p.m.
- Maud Crawford at Fatty Hackers (Springdale) - $5.00, 8:30 p.m.
- House of Songs Songwriter Summit Showcase at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Randy Soller at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Will Saylor at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Downhill Fast at Moonbroch Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 8:30 p.m.
- Johai Kafa at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Brian Martin at the Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Ultra Suede at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $8.00, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 8
- House of Songs Songwriter Summit Showcase at Bearded Goat Apparel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 7 p.m.
- Fall Music and Art Festival at Terra Studios (Durham) - $10 pre-sale, $15 day of, 11 a.m.