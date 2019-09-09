© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Three Ways to Experience Piano Music at Crystal Bridges

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published September 9, 2019 at 12:53 PM CDT
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
Concert pianist Lara Downes will be involved in three events at Crystal Bridges from Sept. 14 to 16.

Becca Martin-Brown, the features editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, fills us in on piano music at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. She also has a quick rundown of other events that are worth our attention this week.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories What's UpCrystal Bridges
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
