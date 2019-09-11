Seven Days of Live Music Opportunities
The next seven days offer an abundance of opportunities to see live music throughout the region.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
- Blue Man Group at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - through Sep. 19
- Groaners, Yokohama Drifters, The Phlegms at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- UA Jazz Jam at Fenix Gallery (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- William Pierce, Aaron James, Neon Glittery at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- Dominic B. Roy at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
- An-ten-nae at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 7 p.m.
- A Vulture Wake, Space in the 80s, Something Over Four at Nomad's Southtown (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
- Brick Fields at Wright's BBQ (Johnson) - 6 p.m.
- Shaun Munday at Growler USA (Rogers) - 6:30 p.m.
- Luke Ford and Taylor Gibson at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
- Motet at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $25 day of, 9 p.m.
- Warm Leather, Musclegoose at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5 donation at the door, 9 p.m.
- Fett's Folly at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Beer and Hymns at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Springdale) - 6 p.m.
- Justin Colvard at Shirley's Bar (Springdale) - 9 p.m.
- The Pressure Kids, Suite 25 at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - $10, 7:30 p.m.
- Jay Yates at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Benjamin Del Shreve at Moonbroch Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Jon Dooly at Growler USA (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Friends of the Phamily at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Makin' Loaf at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Modeling, Chasing Pictures at The Aud (Eureka Springs) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Byrdfest at Byrd's Adventure Center (Ozark) - start at $30, Friday and Saturday
- The Halfway Crooks at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Cody Canada and the Departed at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $25, go up $5 day of, 8 p.m
- Drawing Blanks, Dirty Blu at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $8.00, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
- Dial Up at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 9 p.m.
- Beer and Hymns at Puritan Coffee and Beer (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- FreeVerse at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Judason Void, Claw Marks American at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 10 p.m.
- Kanna, City Grey, Less is More at Nomad's Southtown (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- Max Lemaster, Leona, Go for Gold at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- Statehouse Electric, Simon Flory, The Lonesome Heroes at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Platform Fest at Roost Roadhouse Lounge, formerly ROTC (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 7 p.m.
- Terry Quiett Band at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 adv, $15 day of, 8 p.m.
- Keith Nicholson at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Dawn Cate Band at Rockin' Pig Saloon (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
- John Paul keith at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- The Gnu Dukes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Adam Aguillar at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Candy Lee at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10 suggested donation, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 15
- Googleplexia, Satan's God, Neon Glittery, Gospel at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Lara Downes at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - $45.00, 2 p.m.
- Pearl Brick, Nick Rorick, Michael Garrett at Eureka House Concerts (Eureka Springs) - $15 suggested donation, 6 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 16
- Manouche Jam at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
- Jay Shepherd Group at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 7:30 p.m.
- The Lowest Pair at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Kanna, The Red Lens, Fry at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Wild Harbors at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10, 7 p.m.