Construction of U of A Student Success Center Gets Underway
Published September 13, 2019 at 1:59 PM CDT
U of A officials participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for the Student Success Center Sept. 12, 2019.
Once the project is complete, the University of Arkansas
Student Success Center will be a four-story, 71,000-square-foot building in the heart of campus that will bring together student success programs in one location. The center is expected to open in early 2022.
