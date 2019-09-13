Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Virginia Luque Performs This Weekend
Published September 13, 2019 at 1:52 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Virginia Luque
Virginia Luque will perform Saturday night at 7 p.m. following a wine and cheese reception at 5:30 p.m. at Butterfield Trail Village Retirement Community in Fayetteville. Tickets for non-residents may be obtained by calling (479) 695-8007.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
The Blue Man Group is getting the company's next national show ready at Walton Arts Center.
This week, The House of Songs is hosting six singer-songwriters at its Bentonville location. Elles Bailey, Dylan Earl, Jonathan Terrell, Judy Blank,…
Earlier this year, the band White Mansion joined us at the Fayetteville Public Television studio. The band will bring its big sound to Smoke and Barrel…
The next seven days offer an abundance of opportunities to see live music throughout the region.Wednesday, Sept. 11Blue Man Group at Walton Arts Center…
The new Ken Burns documentary, Country Music, will begin airing Sunday evening on PBS stations around the country, including AETN. Last month, during this…