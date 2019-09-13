© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Virginia Luque Performs This Weekend

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published September 13, 2019 at 1:52 PM CDT
Virginia Luque

Virginia Luque will perform Saturday night at 7 p.m. following a wine and cheese reception at 5:30 p.m. at Butterfield Trail Village Retirement Community in Fayetteville. Tickets for non-residents may be obtained by calling (479) 695-8007.

