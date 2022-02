The new Ken Burns documentary Country Music continues Sunday evening on PBS stations around the country, including AETN. Today, we hear more from our panel discussion recorded in August at Fayetteville Public Library during this year's Fayetteville Roots Festival. Our panelists, Laura Wortman, Kagey Parrish, Rhiannon Giddens and Darrell Scott, discuss the songwriting process, how songs can be impactful, and much more.