New Resource Connects U of A Students to Community Mental Health Services
Published September 20, 2019 at 12:15 PM CDT
University of Arkansas
Pat Walker Health Center's Counseling and Psychological Services is providing a new tool to the University of Arkansas community called
ThrivingCampus. The resource offers a database that makes it easier for students to find mental health services in the region.
