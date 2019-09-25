More Than Just the Blues Ahead
Although there will be bikes and barbecue this weekend, there is plenty of live music to see besides just blues.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
- Black Label Society at Fayetteville Town Center (Fayetteville) - $40.00, 7 p.m.
- Colter Wall at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Gus Robbins, Boston Mountain Playboys, The Mighty Pines at Bikes, Blues and BBQ Main Stage (Fayetteville) - 5:30 p.m.
- Brody Buster at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Eureka Music Revival at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 26
- Gary Hutchison, Tony Redman, Mountain Sprout, The Mighty Pines, Akeem Kemp at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 1 p.m.
- Gary Hutchison, Akeem Kemp, Mixtapes, Goose at Bikes, Blues and BBQ Main Stage (Fayetteville) - 4 p.m.
- Smokey Folk at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Lucas Parker at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Nate Hancock at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9:30 p.m.
- Kurt Allen Band at Mojo's Pints and Pies (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Trashcan Bandits at Mickey Finn's (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- The Gebharts at Fenix Gallery (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 7 p.m.
- Dirty Flannel Shirt at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Springdale) - 7 p.m.
- Abbey Pierce at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Sons of Turner at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 8 p.m.
- Colter Wall at The Majestic (Fort Smith) - $20 adv, $25 day of, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27
- Gary Hutchison, The Mighty Pines, Akeem Kemp, Goose, Tyler Kinchen, Mountain Sprout, The Mixtapes at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 12 p.m.
- Mudhawk at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
- The Juice at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Coyote Bill Boogie Band at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Ripped Pigeon at Mojo's Pints and Pies (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Funk Factory, Freddie Mercury Tribute, Dead Metal Society at Bikes, Blues and BBQ Main Stage (Fayetteville) - 7:30 p.m.
- Still on the HIll, Arkansauce, Dandelion Heart, Handmade Moments at Fayetteville Town Center (Fayetteville) - 12 p.m.
- Lost Bridge Trio at Wright's BBQ (Johnson) - 6 p.m.
- Dandelion Heart at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Groovement at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $12.50, 8 p.m.
- Sarah Loethen at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Terra Nova Kings at Ramo d'Olivo (Bentonville) - 7:30 p.m.
- Jenna and Friends at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 9 p.m.
- Melody Pond at Moonbroch Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- John Henry Holthus at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Old 78s, Mountain Gypsies at Kingston Square (Kingston) - 7 p.m.
- Michael W. Smith at John Brown University (Siloam Springs) - $20 to $30, 7:30 p.m.
- Hays Carll at The Majestic (Fort Smith) - $17 adv, $20 day of, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
- Gary Hutchison, Tim Redman, Honeyjack, Jukeboxx, Akeem Kemp, Arkansauce at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 1 p.m.
- Spoken, The Radio Sky at Nomad's Southtown (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Nate Hancock at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Overworked and Underpaid at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 4:30 p.m.
- Jed Harrelson, Leah and the Mojo Doctors, Prince Tribute Show, Goose, The Mixtapes at Bikes, Blues and BBQ Main Stage (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- Nobody's Girl at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - $15.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Candy Lee at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Samantha Hunt at Ramo d'Olivo (Bentonville) - 7:30 p.m.
- Bootleg Royale at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Kris Lager Band at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Olivia Ballard at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- The Gnu Dukes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Route 358, Suite 25, The Sons of Otis Malone at Memorial Park Ampitheater (Siloam Springs) - 10 a.m.
- Jesse Dean and Mark Bilyeu at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 29
- Ethan Bush at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - 1 p.m.
- Pistol Hill at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 30
- Manouche Jam at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
- Alisha's Quartet at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 7:30 p.m.
- Home Free at Fort Smith Convention Center (Fort Smith) - $28.50 to $48.50, 8 p.m.