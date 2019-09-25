More Than Just the Blues Ahead

Although there will be bikes and barbecue this weekend, there is plenty of live music to see besides just blues.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Black Label Society at Fayetteville Town Center (Fayetteville) - $40.00, 7 p.m.

Colter Wall at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25.00, 8:30 p.m.

Gus Robbins, Boston Mountain Playboys, The Mighty Pines at Bikes, Blues and BBQ Main Stage (Fayetteville) - 5:30 p.m.

Brody Buster at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.

Eureka Music Revival at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 8:30 p.m.

Ethan Bush at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - 1 p.m.

Pistol Hill at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.

Manouche Jam at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 6:30 p.m.

