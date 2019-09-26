© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Arkansas's First Major Hemp Crop Is Harvested

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published September 26, 2019 at 12:44 PM CDT
1 of 11
Russ Lindsey and Erin McClure lop down rows of green bushy on a farm operated by Arkansas Hemp Genetics.
J. Froelich
2 of 11
Four acres of hemp are planted on three different plots on the 11-acre farm
J. Froelich
3 of 11
A third of the hemp is growing in canvas containers to compare plant development to field-grown hemp.
J. Froelich
4 of 11
Resin from the hemp flower will be crushed to extract medicinal cannabidiol or CBD.
J. Froelich
5 of 11
A healthy hemp flower in full bloom.
J. Froelich
6 of 11
The hemp is cured in 3,000 square-foot hoop houses.
J. Froelich
7 of 11
The new 11-acre hemp farm is protected with surveillance.
J. Froelich
8 of 11
Rick Funderburg is director of operations for Arkansas Hemp Genetics.
J. Froelich
9 of 11
Caleb Cole, field manager, checks curing hemp inside the hoop house.
J. Froelich
10 of 11
Freshly cut hemp plants are hung upside down to dry in one of two hoop houses.
J. Froelich
11 of 11
A crew of temporary farm workers trim branches off freshly harvested hemp stalks.
J. Froelich

Six cultivars of medicinal hemp are being harvested on a farm operated by Arkansas Hemp Genetics, LLC in rural northwestern Washington County. After a century-long prohibition, hundreds of thousands of acres of hemp are under cultivation across the U.S., including over 3,000 acres in Arkansas. 

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
