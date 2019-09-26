© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Ozarks at Large for Thursday, September 26, 2019

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published September 26, 2019 at 1:23 PM CDT

On today's show, we head to the Fayetteville Farmers Market to find out more about Seeds that Feed, a nonprofit that recovers surplus produce to distribute to those in need, and their plans for expansion thanks to a national accelerator program. Plus, we speak with a guest scholar at the University of Arkansas about how Hansel and Gretel were responsible for his interest in law. And, we take you to a hemp farm where harvest is in full swing after a century-long prohibition on growing the crop.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content