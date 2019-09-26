Ozarks at Large for Thursday, September 26, 2019

On today's show, we head to the Fayetteville Farmers Market to find out more about Seeds that Feed, a nonprofit that recovers surplus produce to distribute to those in need, and their plans for expansion thanks to a national accelerator program. Plus, we speak with a guest scholar at the University of Arkansas about how Hansel and Gretel were responsible for his interest in law. And, we take you to a hemp farm where harvest is in full swing after a century-long prohibition on growing the crop.