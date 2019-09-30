U of A Researchers Study Cross-Laminated Timber at New Residence Hall

One of the sensors installed at Adohi Hall to gather data on the moisture content of cross-laminated timber panels used in the buildings' construction.
Architecture student, Kameron Bacon, installs sensors at Adohi Hall.
Sensors that are located in exposed locations have been covered with junction boxes.
Two University of Arkansas professors are studying how the cross-laminated timber used in the construction of Adohi Hall behaves when it is exposed to moisture. They hope their data can influence a broader use of the construction material in the future.