Transitional Housing Nonprofit Sells Tea to Raise Funds for Residents

Published October 3, 2019 at 1:46 PM CDT
Havenwood Tea Company just released its fall seasonal flavor, Autumn Spice.
Havenwood is a transitional housing provider for single moms with up to two children under the age of 10.
Havenwood, a transitional housing nonprofit in Bentonville that provides apartments and other services to single moms and their children, has launched Havenwood Tea Company to raise funds for resident scholarships while teaching business skills to the women involved in the business.

