World Music Ensemble Inspired by Mediterranean
Published October 7, 2019 at 11:48 AM CDT
courtesy
/
University of Arkansas
The World Music Ensemble, based at the University of Arkansas, will perform at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Walmart Museum in Bentonville and
Thursday night in the Honors College Lounge in Gearhart Hall on the U of A campus. Both concerts are free. Thursday night's concert begins with a reception at 6 p.m. and music at 6:30.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
