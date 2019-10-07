© 2022 KUAF
World Music Ensemble Inspired by Mediterranean

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published October 7, 2019 at 11:48 AM CDT
University of Arkansas

The World Music Ensemble, based at the University of Arkansas, will perform at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Walmart Museum in Bentonville and Thursday night in the Honors College Lounge in Gearhart Hall on the U of A campus. Both concerts are free. Thursday night's concert begins with a reception at 6 p.m. and music at 6:30.

