© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories
UofAlogo100.jpg
University of Arkansas

A Record Dedicated to Fayetteville, But Why?

KUAF
Published October 9, 2019 at 2:15 PM CDT
1 of 3
The front cover of the sleeve of the First National Bank-commissioned record.
Z. Sitek
2 of 3
The back of the sleeve includes the song lyrics and indicates the record was produced in 1978 by the Great American Music Machine.
Z. Sitek
3 of 3
One side of the record includes narration, the other doesn't.
Z. Sitek

When Sandra Cox Birchfield's husband found a record dedicated to Fayetteville that was commissioned by First National Bank, she knew they had to listen to it immediately. She knows the record was produced in 1978 by the Great American Music Machine, but that's about it. If you know anything else about the record, like why it was produced, email sitek@uark.edu.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories FayettevilleMusic
Related Content