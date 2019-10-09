A Record Dedicated to Fayetteville, But Why?
The front cover of the sleeve of the First National Bank-commissioned record.
The back of the sleeve includes the song lyrics and indicates the record was produced in 1978 by the Great American Music Machine.
One side of the record includes narration, the other doesn't.
When Sandra Cox Birchfield's husband found a record dedicated to Fayetteville that was commissioned by First National Bank, she knew they had to listen to it immediately. She knows the record was produced in 1978 by the Great American Music Machine, but that's about it. If you know anything else about the record, like why it was produced, email sitek@uark.edu.