Reflections in Black: Albert Jones

Dr. Albert Jones is a native of Washington, D.C.. Although he was an orphan, he graduated from Georgetown University with a Ph.D. in marine biology and was also a Fulbright scholar. While serving in the military, Jones learned to scuba dive and created the Underwater Adventure Seekers Club in 1959, an organization that sought to teach minority communities how to swim, as well as proper scuba practices. Jones took the organization a step further with the creation of the National Association of Black Scuba Divers. He is also a cofounder of Diving With a Purpose, an organization that includes several Black scuba divers and archeologists that place memorial markers on slave ship wrecks around the world. This is his story.