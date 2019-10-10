Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
From Zimbabwe to Fayetteville
Published October 10, 2019 at 11:57 AM CDT
The five women of Nobuntu, an a capella ensemble from Zimbabwe, perform Friday at 8 p.m. at the Walton Arts Center, but first they stopped by the KUAF studios to give us a preview.
