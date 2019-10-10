© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Musical Concerts Abound on U of A Campus

KUAF
Published October 10, 2019

Lia Uribe, an associate professor in the University of Arkansas Music Department, says it's a busy week for music on campus. Highlights include new music performed by the University Symphony Orchestra and a concert featuring a solo clarinetist.

