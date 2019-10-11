Foggy Bobcat Brings the Rock

Foggy Bobcat is a four-piece rock band from Fayetteville. They've been around for a few years and in that time they've played in different corners of Arkansas and beyond. And although they've previously played at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville, tonight they'll headline a show there for the first time. This week, David Miller, Sawyer Henson, Matthew Cunningham and Kyle Hunter came to the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio at KUAF to give us a sampling of their music.