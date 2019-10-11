Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Harry Potter Screening Features Live Symphony Orchestra
Published October 11, 2019 at 4:38 PM CDT
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert will feature a live symphony orchestra. The show is at the Walmart AMP Saturday night (doors at 5:30 p.m., film at 7) and Conductor Shih-Hung Young helps us get ready.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
When Sandra Cox Birchfield's husband found a record dedicated to Fayetteville that was commissioned by First National Bank, she knew they had to listen to…
-
Hillberry returns this weekend, as does The Unexpected Festival and a few musicians who formerly called northwest Arkansas home.Wednesday, Oct. 9Drew…
-
Lia Uribe, an associate professor in the University of Arkansas Music Department, says it's a busy week for music on campus. Highlights include new music…
-
The five women of Nobuntu, an a capella ensemble from Zimbabwe, perform Friday at 8 p.m. at the Walton Arts Center, but first they stopped by the KUAF…
-
Foggy Bobcat is a four-piece rock band from Fayetteville. They've been around for a few years and in that time they've played in different corners of…