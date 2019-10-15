Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
More Words That Confuse
Published October 15, 2019 at 1:58 PM CDT
Would you rather be a gourmet or a gourmand? Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, says there is a big difference.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
