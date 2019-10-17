Black History Focus of Eureka Springs Annual Cemetery Walk

The Eureka Springs Historical Museum is staging the 11th annual “Voices from Eureka's Silent City” living history tour at the city cemetery. This year’s theme, “Unmarked Graves,” in part delves into Eureka's African American history. Hour-long guided tours take place the weekend of October 17th, 18th and 19th starting at 5:30pm, and again on Friday and Saturday, October 25th and 26th. Tickets can be purchased from the museum on south Main Street or at the cemetery gates.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.