Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Black History Focus of Eureka Springs Annual Cemetery Walk

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published October 17, 2019 at 11:18 AM CDT
eureka_silent_city_c_c.jpg
Courtesy
/
Eureka Springs Historical Museum

The Eureka Springs Historical Museum is staging the 11th annual “Voices from Eureka's Silent City” living history tour at the city cemetery. This year’s theme, “Unmarked Graves,” in part delves into Eureka's African American history. Hour-long guided tours take place the weekend of October 17th, 18th and 19th starting at 5:30pm, and again on Friday and Saturday, October 25th and 26th. Tickets can be purchased from the museum on south Main Street or at the cemetery gates. 

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
