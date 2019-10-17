Black History Focus of Eureka Springs Annual Cemetery Walk

The Eureka Springs Historical Museum is staging the 11th annual “Voices from Eureka's Silent City” living history tour at the city cemetery. This year’s theme, “Unmarked Graves,” in part delves into Eureka's African American history. Hour-long guided tours take place the weekend of October 17th, 18th and 19th starting at 5:30pm, and again on Friday and Saturday, October 25th and 26th. Tickets can be purchased from the museum on south Main Street or at the cemetery gates.