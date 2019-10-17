Flu vaccines come in various formulations, administered according to a patient's age and immunity. Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, medical director for immunizations at the Arkansas Department of Health, says October is the best time to get vaccinated to protect against seasonal flu.
