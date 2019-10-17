Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Three Concerts Highlight Women Composers
Published October 17, 2019 at 11:17 AM CDT
This week, a trumpet recital and a Schola Cantorum concert on the University of Arkansas campus will feature music by women composers like Arkansas native Florence Price.
-
When Sandra Cox Birchfield's husband found a record dedicated to Fayetteville that was commissioned by First National Bank, she knew they had to listen to…
-
This Friday, the Robert Lane Pruitt Band is scheduled to perform at Kingfish and Fayetteville. Recently, Robert and Robbie Pruitt came to our…
-
The five women of Nobuntu, an a capella ensemble from Zimbabwe, perform Friday at 8 p.m. at the Walton Arts Center, but first they stopped by the KUAF…
-
Foggy Bobcat is a four-piece rock band from Fayetteville. They've been around for a few years and in that time they've played in different corners of…
-
The next seven days offers a wide variety of live music, from instrumental surf-rock and funk to rockabilly, jazz and more.Wednesday, Oct. 16Lost in the…