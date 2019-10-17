© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Walton Family Foundation Unveils Plans for New Park

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published October 17, 2019 at 11:19 AM CDT
1 of 4
A 6-acre lake expansion will offer opportunities for kayaking, canoeing and paddleboarding.
Courtesy
2 of 4
Floating boardwalks will offer a first-hand look of the park’s 12-acre wetland system, which includes beavers.";
Courtesy
3 of 4
A pavilion will provide a gathering space with seating for picnicking and staging for pickleball.
Courtesy
4 of 4
Birdseye view of park’s entry, pickleball courts, grass volleyball area and food truck court.";
Courtesy

The Walton Family Foundation has revealed its plans for a new 55-acre park in Bentonville. Plans for Osage Park include plenty of open space for playing, fishing and more. The park will be right next door to Lake Bentonville, which is also under renovation, and Thaden Field.

 

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
