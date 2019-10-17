Walton Family Foundation Unveils Plans for New Park
A 6-acre lake expansion will offer opportunities for kayaking, canoeing and paddleboarding.
Floating boardwalks will offer a first-hand look of the park’s 12-acre wetland system, which includes beavers.";
A pavilion will provide a gathering space with seating for picnicking and staging for pickleball.
Birdseye view of park’s entry, pickleball courts, grass volleyball area and food truck court.";
The Walton Family Foundation has revealed its plans for a new 55-acre park in Bentonville. Plans for Osage Park include plenty of open space for playing, fishing and more. The park will be right next door to Lake Bentonville, which is also under renovation, and Thaden Field.