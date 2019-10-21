Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
True Lit 2019 Features Jarrett J. Krosoczka
Published October 21, 2019 at 2:44 PM CDT
The
2019 True Lit Fesitval at the Fayetteville Public Library includes a workshop with Jarrett J. Krosoczka, author of Hey Kiddo. The book was a finalist for the 2018 National Book Award for Young People's Literature.
