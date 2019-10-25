Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
MST3K's Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour Stops at the WAC
Published October 25, 2019 at 12:51 PM CDT
Becca Martin-Brown, the features editor at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, highlights some of the events that will round out October. She suggests taking in a movie with the Mystery Science Theater 3000 crew at Walton Arts Center Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
