Inside the Artists' Studios
Published October 30, 2019 at 5:04 PM CDT
Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., several artists in Eureka Springs will open their studios to the public. The tour is free and could help people learn more about the creative process.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
