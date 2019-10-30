© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

USDA Announces New Hemp Production Program

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published October 30, 2019 at 4:44 PM CDT
usda_hemp_rule_0.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
A partially harvested mature hemp crop cultivated by Arkansas Hemp Genetics in rural Washington County.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has released interim final hemp farming regulations. The U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program, mandated under the 2018 Farm Bill, creates a regulatory framework for hemp production for states, including Arkansas.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Hemp
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
