Ozarks at Large for Thursday, October 31, 2019

On today's Halloween edition of Ozarks at Large, we visit a famous haunted hotel in Eureka Springs and take a spooky quiz with our Militant Grammarian Katherine Shurlds. We also head to Fort Smith where city leaders are looking for a building to house city hall. Plus, an update from Little Rock where teachers are considering a strike. And, we discuss KUAF's new partnership with the Purple Project.
As News Director, Michael Hibblen oversees daily news coverage for KUAR. He handles assignments for the news staff, helps develop story ideas and edits copy. Michael isresponsible for starting a news-sharing partnership between public radio stations in Arkansas in 2009 which laid the foundation for what became Arkansas Public Media. He is also a regular panelist and fill-in host on AETN's Arkansas Week, where journalists discuss issues in the news.