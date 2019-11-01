Shiloh Museum to Host Medieval Crossbowette Reunion
Crossbowettes take aim, Huntsville, 1961. From left: Susie McDonald, Linda Owens, Shirley Duncan, Diane McKinney, & Juanita Thompson.
Courtesy Shiloh Museum of Ozark History / Carolyn Reno Collection
Les Mercenaires (The Mercenaries) painting by George Stevens, featuring crossbow tournament queen Doris Ann Coger, circa 1960.
Courtesy Doris Ann Coger Kisor
Crossbowette mock-up by George Stevens, early 1960s. The final image was used for tournament programs and publicity.
Courtesy Shiloh Museum of Ozark History / Patsy Laird Vaughan Collection
Lancer painting by George Stevens, founder of Huntsville's Crossbow Tournament, 1960s.
Courtesy Shiloh Museum of Ozark History / Patsy Laird Vaughan Collection
Former Crossbowette Diane McKinney Johnson stands with Marie Dermoukas by exhibition case filled with tournament artifacts.
Jacqueline Froelich
Diane McKinney Johnson demonstrates modern crossbow shooting in Shiloh Museum's farmyard.
Jacqueline Froelich
A medieval-themed national crossbow tournament was staged in Madison County beginning in the late 1950s. A troupe of costumed teenage girls, known as the Crossbowettes performed daring precision drills and tricks. Shiloh Museum of Ozark history is commemorating the crossbow tournament and hosting a reunion Nov. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m.