Shiloh Museum to Host Medieval Crossbowette Reunion

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 1, 2019 at 3:58 PM CDT
1 of 6
Crossbowettes take aim, Huntsville, 1961. From left: Susie McDonald, Linda Owens, Shirley Duncan, Diane McKinney, & Juanita Thompson.
Courtesy Shiloh Museum of Ozark History / Carolyn Reno Collection
2 of 6
Les Mercenaires (The Mercenaries) painting by George Stevens, featuring crossbow tournament queen Doris Ann Coger, circa 1960.
Courtesy Doris Ann Coger Kisor
3 of 6
Crossbowette mock-up by George Stevens, early 1960s. The final image was used for tournament programs and publicity.
Courtesy Shiloh Museum of Ozark History / Patsy Laird Vaughan Collection
4 of 6
Lancer painting by George Stevens, founder of Huntsville's Crossbow Tournament, 1960s.
Courtesy Shiloh Museum of Ozark History / Patsy Laird Vaughan Collection
5 of 6
Former Crossbowette Diane McKinney Johnson stands with Marie Dermoukas by exhibition case filled with tournament artifacts.
Jacqueline Froelich
6 of 6
Diane McKinney Johnson demonstrates modern crossbow shooting in Shiloh Museum's farmyard.
Jacqueline Froelich

A medieval-themed national crossbow tournament was staged in Madison County beginning in the late 1950s. A troupe of costumed teenage girls, known as the Crossbowettes performed daring precision drills and tricks. Shiloh Museum of Ozark history is commemorating the crossbow tournament and hosting a reunion Nov. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
