A Play About Life and Memory
Published November 5, 2019 at 2:20 PM CST
Theatre Re brings The Nature of Forgetting to the Walton Arts Center tonight at 7 p.m. The work, about a man diagnosed with early-onset dementia, was created in collaboration with a neuroscientest.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
