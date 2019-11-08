Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Sluggish Economic News Not a Reason to Panic
Published November 8, 2019 at 2:39 PM CST
Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, says slow numbers for construction and trucking may indicate the economy is slowing, but he adds they don't mean there's a reason to panic.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
