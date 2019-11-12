© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

U of A Offers LGBTQ+ History Course

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published November 12, 2019 at 3:33 PM CST
University of Arkansas

For the first time, the University of Arkansas Department of History is offering a course on LGBTQ-plus history as part of the department’s gender studies program. The course is being taught by Ren Pepitone, Assistant Professor of History.

 

