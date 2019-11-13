Musical Legends Perform Across Region
Martha Redbone’s performance in Northwest Arkansas and noted British guitarist Adrian Legg’s performance in the River Valley are just a couple of this weekend’s musical happenings.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
- Casey Donahew, Chris Colston at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $23, 9 p.m.
- John Underwood at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14
- Brother Moses, Harbour at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 8 p.m.
- Beer and Hymns at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Springdale) - 6 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Shaun Munday at Growler USA (Rogers) - 6:30 p.m.
- JT Hubbard at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15
- Read Southall Band, Grady Spencer at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 9:30 p.m.
- Lone Wild at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Judason Void, Groaners, Sad Palomino at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 9 p.m.
- VEAUX, Makin' Loaf at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $7, 7 p.m.
- Candy Lee at Guisinger Building (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, 7 p.m.
- Becky at Mojo's Pints and Pies (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- The Candid at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Sarah Loethen at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Dirty Flannel Shirt at Brick St. Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Deliberate Kin at Moonbroch Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 7:30 p.m.
- Baub Eis Band at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Gamble and Steel at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Wight Lighters at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 9 p.m.
- Reignwolf, Starbenders at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - $15, 8 p.m.
- Adrian Legg at AAC Live (Fort Smith) - $40, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
- Simeon Basil at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Miss Misery, Labadie House, Spook, Caracalla at Nomad's southtown (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
- Martha Redbone at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $32, 7:30 p.m.
- Candy Lee at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Benjamin Del Shreve at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- John Spurling at Brick St. Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Red Oak Ruse at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Try More Mojo, Cadillac Jackson at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10, 9 p.m.
- Jerrod Nieman at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $15, 8 p.m.
- Letters from Jett, Goodluck Slim at Majestic (Fort Smith) - 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 17
- Randall Shreve, Jeff Kearney at Mickey Finn's (Fayetteville) - $10, 9 p.m.
- Renee Janski at Eureka House Concerts (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 18
- Matthew Charles, Foxpaw, Nick House at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
- First Line at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 7:30 p.m.