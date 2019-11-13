© 2022 KUAF
UAMS Researcher Identifies Possible Link Between Genetic Variation and Autism Subtype

Published November 13, 2019 at 1:17 PM CST
Researcher Terry Harville's study is published in the "Frontiers of Psychiatry."

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences researcher Terry Harville has published a study that for the first time links autism spectrum disorder to a specific genetic variation that affects the immune system. The study, which is published in the Frontiers of Psychiatry, found the genetically inherited immune type HLA-Cw7 was present in much higher numbers in people with autism as compared to the general population.

