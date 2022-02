Brooks Blevins, the Noel Boyd Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University, is now two-thirds of the way done with a trilogy of books examining the history of the Ozarks. The second volume, A History of the Ozarks: The Conflicted Ozarks, is now available and he’ll discuss the book Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Shiloh Museum of Ozarks History in Springdale.