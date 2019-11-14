© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

The Play That Goes Wrong Goes Right

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published November 14, 2019 at 8:38 AM CST
the_play_that_goes_wrong.jpg
Courtesy
/
Walton Arts Center
"The Play that Goes Wrong" will be at the WAC until Nov. 17.

The national touring production of The Play That Goes Wrong is a play-within-a-play about an opening night production of a murder mystery. This week, a member of the production’s ensemble, Jemma Jane, came to the Carver Center for Public Radio.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content