Ozarks at Large Stories The Play That Goes Wrong Goes Right KUAF | By Kyle Kellams Published November 14, 2019 at 8:38 AM CST Courtesy / Walton Arts Center"The Play that Goes Wrong" will be at the WAC until Nov. 17. The national touring production of The Play That Goes Wrong is a play-within-a-play about an opening night production of a murder mystery. This week, a member of the production's ensemble, Jemma Jane, came to the Carver Center for Public Radio.